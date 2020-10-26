1/1
Thurman Smith
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Thurman Jay Smith of the Forbush Community, passed away Saturday, Oct.24. He was born in Winston-Salem, on Nov. 3, 1945, the twelfth child of the late Clyde Clarence and Annie Mozelle Reece Smith. He graduated from Griffith High School in Winston-Salem and Forsyth Technical College with degrees in drafting and engineering. He is a veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1965-1970, where he served as an assault boat Coxswain in Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Thurman was employed at ITT Grinnell in Kernersville as a piping engineer for many years, also Budd Services, Calvary Baptist Church and Community Care Center, all in Winston-Salem. He was married on June 13, 1970 to Kaye Phillips Smith. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Thurman was a member of Forbush Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Chairman of the Cemetery Committee, and was the teacher in the Children, Youth, and College Sunday School Classes for 40 years. He also coached the church softball team for many years as well as his son's baseball and basketball teams at Forbush Elementary School. In addition to his parents, Thurman was preceded in death by his siblings, Lonnie Leon Smith (1928), Carl Cornelius (Betty) Smith (1990), Thomas Lee (Barbara) Smith (1999), Lillian (Bill) Justice (2000), Faye (Reid) Snyder (2003), Chalma (Leomie) Smith (2008), and James (Odie Lee) Smith (2010), Judy (Andrew) Manuel (2011), Margaret Ann Smith Gilbert (2013), Gail (Nelson) Lee (2017), and Jeanette (Lowell) Huffman (2017). Thurman is survived by his wife, Kaye Phillips Smith; a son Matthew Jay Smith and wife Nicole Carter Smith, precious granddaughter, Ivy Jane Smith and another grandbaby on the way; sister Doris (Ralph) McDaniel, and brothers-in-law Nelson Lee and Lowell Huffman. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at Forbush Baptist Church with Pastor Justin Crouse officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family request that wearing a face mask and social distancing be observed. Memorials may be made to the Forbush Baptist Church General Fund, 3917 Old US 421 Hwy E., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Forbush Baptist Church
OCT
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Forbush Baptist Church
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

October 26, 2020
I was saddened to read about Thurman’s death. My thoughts and prayers are with Kay and his family.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
October 26, 2020
Thurman's middle name should have been " magnet ". He was so friendly and accommodating. Sending love and prayers to his wonderful family...
Sarah Mackie
Sarah Mackie
Friend
October 26, 2020
Kaye, Matthew and family,
Thurman was a very special person. We will miss him greatly.
Jim Robinson
Friend
October 26, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Willard
October 26, 2020
great guy always caring for others and ready to help you if you had needs He will be missed May God provide you comfort Kay and Matthew
eddie wooten
Friend
October 26, 2020
Uncle Thurman, “Tooger” as I knew him, always made me laugh. Such a kind hearted and happy person. It was a joy to know him. Kaye you are in our prayers and we love you all. God be with you all.
Bobby Smith
Family
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
What a Great Guy! He will be missed.
Karen Willard
October 26, 2020
Rest in peace Thurman. We had good times at ITT-Grinnell with softball, work and the YMCA across the street.
Ed Tymko
October 25, 2020
Matthew and Family,
I am so sorry for the loss of your father. He was a wonderful man. I will cherish all the memories made, and I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Kara Adams
October 25, 2020
Thurman was a great man. He was full of life and joy. He is one of the friendliest men I have ever met. His passing leaves a hole in the lives of everyone that knew him. He will be missed.
Laura & Spencer Griffith
Friend
October 25, 2020
Thurmond brought such joy to Forbush Baptist Church. How he loved his Kaye and Matthew! He was one proud husband and father! I can only imagine the joy Ivy Jane...who so resembles her daddy, Matthew... brought to Thurman. We will always remember Thurman's huge smile, great sense of humor, and hearty laugh which brought pure joy to us at Forbush Baptist! Rest in Peace, my friend!
Pam Hix
Friend
October 25, 2020
It was ALWAYS fun to work with Thurman. He always made me laugh. I will remember when I told him to "Cry Uncle" when I was pushing on him, and he not only cried Uncle, but Aunt, cousin, brother, sister and a whole family reunion!! He always worked hard and was determined to give it his best. He will have a special place in my heart and it's comforting to know that he is healed, whole and with his Heavenly Father. Kaye, I pray for comfort for you and your family.
JULIE WINTERS
Friend
October 25, 2020
Kay, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I still remember Thurmond giving Dusty his first popsicle!! We lost touch when we went separate ways after working together at Medical Park Hospital but we did see each other last year or year before last at my Aunt Katheryn´s birthday party it was great seeing you then . . . In the days ahead look back on the good times and cherish those memories. Fondly
Janelizabeth (Isenhour) Bruce
October 25, 2020
Is was great joy to work with Thurman at Grinnell. We also figured out that my friends at High Rock lake was his niece and nephew.
He was a big guy with a big heart!
Alan Millikan
Acquaintance
October 25, 2020
Sorry to hear about Thurman's passing. I really enjoyed working with him at Calvary Baptist. He will be remembered.
Diane Shore
Coworker
October 25, 2020
Kaye, we just heard of Thurman's passing. Prayers for you, Matthew, Ivy Jane and the families. I was so glad I got to "reconnect" with him a few years ago from our early days at Forsyth Tech. Me and his FTC buddies lovingly called him "Tootie". He was a really great guy and will be sorely missed. Bill and Linda Huffman
Bill Huffman
Friend
October 25, 2020
Prayers for Kaye and Matthew. Thurman was a true gentleman and a loved friend. I am so sorry to hear this news.
Karen Willard
October 25, 2020
October 25, 2020
Kaye, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Thurman fro church. Prayers for you and Matthew.


Gail Crowe
October 25, 2020
Kaye we are sorry to hear of Thurman’s passing. You & your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Stonie & Linda Holcomb
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss Matty! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Nicole, and the rest of the family. May God give you'all comfort and strength through this difficult time.
Brandy Mowbray-Hatfield
Friend
October 24, 2020
Kaye, we're so sorry to hear about Thurman's passing, but look forward to the day we will all be reunited for eternity. Love and peace to you and your family.
Bill and Judy Adams Hardy
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I always called him Thurgood. He was a sweetheart.
Paula Cooke
Friend
October 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Jim & Kathy Williams
Kathy Williams
Friend
October 24, 2020
Kaye, so sorry for you loss. Prayers for the family.
Freddie & Shirley Doub
Friend
