Vicky Snow
1949 - 2020
YADKINVILLE — Vicky Dixon Snow, 70, Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend of Fish Brandon Road in Yadkinville passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Vicky was born in Iredell County on July 6, 1949, to Tom Dixon and Lois Hanes Dixon. Vicky grew up in the Deep Creek Community and attended Courtney High School. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church. Vicky was a very talented person from being a seamstress to a painter of the collectible Tom Clarke gnomes. Vicky was an avid Carolina Tarheel Fan and loved spending time with her family at her beach home at Whispering Pines Campground. The sunshine of her life was being a Maw Maw to her four grandchildren Kayla, Lindsay, Megan, and Logan. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Billy Snow; daughters and their husbands, Tammy and Jody Smith, Dana and Jamey Martin; grandchildren, Kayla Smith (Fiancé – Michael Shealy), Lindsay Ray, Megan Smith, Logan Martin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Lucille Shore; adopted family, Bill, Darlene, Nick, Alex Weidner; best friends and family, Beverly Thornburg, Sandy Long, and Shelby Reavis. Her graveside service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Deep Creek Baptist Cemetery by the Rev. Nathan Tuttle and the Rev. Brady Morrison. A special thank you to Andy Willard and Jeanne Willard Bolick (nephew and niece) for their love and support during Vicky's illness. The family would also like to thank the staff of Derrick Davis Cancer Center for their love and care shown to Vicky. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Furry Friends of the Foothills, PO Box 850, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Snow family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
06:00 PM
Deep Creek Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Vicky's passing. She was a wonderful lady. Prayers for peace and comfort to sustain you.
Randy & Debbie Hall Matthews
Friend
July 7, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss ,I worked with Vicky at Food Loin we had a lot of fun picking about her Tar heels and was a great person, praying for your family .
Rich Zachary
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss, the family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Glenda Shinault Morris
Friend
July 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Vicky. Lord please keep this family in your arms and comfort them in the days ahead. You're all in my prayers.
Tracy Matthews
Friend
July 7, 2020
Prayers for each of you. Miss Vicky was a joy to all who knew her. She will be missed everyday.
Candace Mickles
Friend
July 7, 2020
Dana, Lindsey, Jamey and Billy-I am so sorry to hear of Vickys passing. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks to come. She was such a sweet lady.
Lisa Speer
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss in my prayers
Betty Chappell
Friend
July 6, 2020
Vicky was a sweet classmate and friend! She was loved by many and will be deeply missed! Our prayers are with her family and close friends.
Jimmy & Nancy Wiles Long
Classmate
July 6, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your Mother, she was a sweet lady.
India Hall
Friend
July 6, 2020
Vicky was a wonderful friend for a very long time. Loved her like a sister. She will be missed. Love you all!!!
Sherry Leftwich
Friend
July 6, 2020
Continued prayers for you, Billy, Tammy, Dana and all the family and you adjust to life without mama. It's not easy; but God will get you through. Such a sweet and special lady.
Judy Hawks Cleary
Friend
July 6, 2020
Billy and family,
So very sorry to hear of Vicky passing. Prayers for you and your family in the days to follow.
Calvin & Vicky Dudley
Friend
July 6, 2020
Our condolences to the family. She was a very giving and caring person.
Rick and Elaine Styers
Friend
July 6, 2020
Vicky has always held a special place in my heart. She was a wonderful lady who loved her family. I will always remember the kindness she showed to me and making me feel like part of the family after the passing of my father 35 years ago. My sincere condolences to the entire family.
Darian Mendenhall
Friend
