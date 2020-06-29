Dr. Wayne Curtis Matthews of East Bend was born on February 21, 1957, to Charles Wesley and Ruby Huie Matthews. He grew up with three brothers: Hoke, Clint and John. He graduated from Forbush High school in 1975 and continued his educational journey at Appalachian State University where we received his Bachelor's in Chemistry and Physics in 1980. Along the way he fell in love with his wife Loretta, and they began their journey together on June 27, 1981. Together they raised a daughter Abby Matthews Salas and a son Wesley Curtis Matthews. While he formally coached them in competitive sports, he used this opportunity to teach them life lessons. It is hard to share all of his proudest moments, but he often commented that his children were his biggest accomplishment. His family grew when he blessed the union of Abby to Hugo Quermit Salas Delgado in 2010, and then in 2016 at the marriage of Wesley to Kayla. Wayne's educational endeavors began at South Stokes High School where he taught chemistry and physics for 12 years. During his time as a high school teacher he coached volleyball and assisted in other sports at the school. While in the high school setting, he set upon the task to inspire a love for learning in young adults. In order to set an example for his students, he went back to school and obtained his master's degree in education from UNC Greensboro. While he loved his time in Stokes County, his dream was to work in his community. He accepted a position with Surry Community College in August of 1993. Wayne immediately started to work on his dream of opening a center for classes in Yadkin County to better serve the community. He was so committed to the project that he literally walked the construction site daily, often returning to 'check' on the project nights, weekends and holiday. Family and friends commented that during the construction phase of the campus he would start all conversations about the progress of the buildings, then give updates on his children, wife and family. As he continued to impact others during his time at SCC, he went back to school at Appalachian State University where he obtained his EDS. Upon completion he decided that he had been in school his whole life so he might as well get the highest degree possible. In December of 2012 he obtained his Doctoral Degree from Appalachian. His dissertation won the prestigious Naylor Award. His work focused on how a person's spirituality impacts their leadership. This was driven by his Quaker faith. Dr Matthews has attended Forbush Friends meeting his whole life, serving as a Sunday School teacher for 43 years. He never turned down an opportunity to assist in church or community activities. His service to the community began in 1983 when he joined the Yadkin County Rescue Squad where he was an active member until his passing. He served as chief from 2002-2008. During this time, he helped build up this volunteer service. As he started to work more and more with the community, he joined the Yadkin County Chamber Board of Directors. He was currently serving as the Chamber Chair for the second time. In 2004 he received the Duke Energy Citizen & Service Award for his commitment for helping Yadkin County. He was also the recipient of the Yadkin County Chamber Chairman award in 2011. The family often jokes that it would be easier to list the committees, groups, and organizations that he was not a part of than list what he was involved in. Other groups that Dr Matthews was involved in are Richmond Hill Law School Commission, Northwest Regional Library board, Smart Start board, Director of Leadership Yadkin County, Surry Housing Consortium, SECU board, Yadkin County Economic Development Council, Yadkin Arts Council, board member of Yadkin United Fund, board member of the Yadkin County Tourism Development Authority, served on the Local Emergency Planning Committee, served on the State Employees Credit Union – Yadkinville Branch board, served on the Yadkin Quilt Trail Committee, participated in Triad Leadership Network and the YC Rescue association. As we mourn our loss, we have found comfort in 63 years of stories of how family, friends and community members were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Dr Matthews. Family vacation time would also start with a running contest to see how quickly he would encounter a former student, classmate or acquaintance. He truly never met a stranger and never was at a loss for words. His quirky jokes, unusual mustache, cooking skills, and unrelenting desire to learn will be a part of his legacy. As we reflect on the last few weeks of his life, we have shared memories of him joining his brothers at the nightly fire pit gathering, making his daily visits to see Landon, Elijah, and Eleanor, and working to get his new work shop ready for what he had planned for his retirement dream. There was rarely a day that he did not spend time with his brothers Hoke (Catherine) Matthews, Clint (Kim) Matthews, and John (Clara) Matthews. Nieces and nephews Jessica (Jason) Vaught, Emmy (Steven) Corn, Chelsea Matthews, John Matthews II, Makayla Matthews, Jacob Matthews, and Grayson Matthews can share many stories of camping trips, their annual trip to a Carolina basketball game, or impromptu hot dog meals. He set a high standard for them and attended all graduations, praising them for their success. He and Loretta were looking forward to retiring, traveling the US, more cruises and other adventures. We would do him a great disservice if we did not acknowledge his obsession with sports, specifically his unrelenting obsession and loyalty to the UNC Tarheels. His home and office are overflowing with all things Carolina. He was a historical expert on statistics and players. For those who were with him as he watched a game with UNC, they can attempt to describe his animated interaction as the game was on. His TV buddy, Skye, would beg to go out for a walk while the game was on to seek a quiet place. As Wayne would begin a prayer, "The great architect of the Universe" called him home on June 23, 2020. He is now sharing stories with loved ones in heaven. Even though we feel that his work here on earth was not complete, he is feeding his soul on the bread of eternal life. In keeping with Wayne's desire to give back to the community, the family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be sent in his honor to one of his favorite projects: The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Yadkin County Rescue Squad, Richmond Hill Law School, or Forbush Friends Building Fund. Dr Wayne Curtis Matthews will lie in state on Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Gentry Family Funeral Home in Yadkinville. His funeral service will be held outdoors to celebrate his life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Forbush Friends Meeting in East Bend. Burial will follow the ceremony. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Matthews family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com