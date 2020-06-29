Wayne Matthews
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Wayne Curtis Matthews of East Bend was born on February 21, 1957, to Charles Wesley and Ruby Huie Matthews. He grew up with three brothers: Hoke, Clint and John. He graduated from Forbush High school in 1975 and continued his educational journey at Appalachian State University where we received his Bachelor's in Chemistry and Physics in 1980. Along the way he fell in love with his wife Loretta, and they began their journey together on June 27, 1981. Together they raised a daughter Abby Matthews Salas and a son Wesley Curtis Matthews. While he formally coached them in competitive sports, he used this opportunity to teach them life lessons. It is hard to share all of his proudest moments, but he often commented that his children were his biggest accomplishment. His family grew when he blessed the union of Abby to Hugo Quermit Salas Delgado in 2010, and then in 2016 at the marriage of Wesley to Kayla. Wayne's educational endeavors began at South Stokes High School where he taught chemistry and physics for 12 years. During his time as a high school teacher he coached volleyball and assisted in other sports at the school. While in the high school setting, he set upon the task to inspire a love for learning in young adults. In order to set an example for his students, he went back to school and obtained his master's degree in education from UNC Greensboro. While he loved his time in Stokes County, his dream was to work in his community. He accepted a position with Surry Community College in August of 1993. Wayne immediately started to work on his dream of opening a center for classes in Yadkin County to better serve the community. He was so committed to the project that he literally walked the construction site daily, often returning to 'check' on the project nights, weekends and holiday. Family and friends commented that during the construction phase of the campus he would start all conversations about the progress of the buildings, then give updates on his children, wife and family. As he continued to impact others during his time at SCC, he went back to school at Appalachian State University where he obtained his EDS. Upon completion he decided that he had been in school his whole life so he might as well get the highest degree possible. In December of 2012 he obtained his Doctoral Degree from Appalachian. His dissertation won the prestigious Naylor Award. His work focused on how a person's spirituality impacts their leadership. This was driven by his Quaker faith. Dr Matthews has attended Forbush Friends meeting his whole life, serving as a Sunday School teacher for 43 years. He never turned down an opportunity to assist in church or community activities. His service to the community began in 1983 when he joined the Yadkin County Rescue Squad where he was an active member until his passing. He served as chief from 2002-2008. During this time, he helped build up this volunteer service. As he started to work more and more with the community, he joined the Yadkin County Chamber Board of Directors. He was currently serving as the Chamber Chair for the second time. In 2004 he received the Duke Energy Citizen & Service Award for his commitment for helping Yadkin County. He was also the recipient of the Yadkin County Chamber Chairman award in 2011. The family often jokes that it would be easier to list the committees, groups, and organizations that he was not a part of than list what he was involved in. Other groups that Dr Matthews was involved in are Richmond Hill Law School Commission, Northwest Regional Library board, Smart Start board, Director of Leadership Yadkin County, Surry Housing Consortium, SECU board, Yadkin County Economic Development Council, Yadkin Arts Council, board member of Yadkin United Fund, board member of the Yadkin County Tourism Development Authority, served on the Local Emergency Planning Committee, served on the State Employees Credit Union – Yadkinville Branch board, served on the Yadkin Quilt Trail Committee, participated in Triad Leadership Network and the YC Rescue association. As we mourn our loss, we have found comfort in 63 years of stories of how family, friends and community members were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Dr Matthews. Family vacation time would also start with a running contest to see how quickly he would encounter a former student, classmate or acquaintance. He truly never met a stranger and never was at a loss for words. His quirky jokes, unusual mustache, cooking skills, and unrelenting desire to learn will be a part of his legacy. As we reflect on the last few weeks of his life, we have shared memories of him joining his brothers at the nightly fire pit gathering, making his daily visits to see Landon, Elijah, and Eleanor, and working to get his new work shop ready for what he had planned for his retirement dream. There was rarely a day that he did not spend time with his brothers Hoke (Catherine) Matthews, Clint (Kim) Matthews, and John (Clara) Matthews. Nieces and nephews Jessica (Jason) Vaught, Emmy (Steven) Corn, Chelsea Matthews, John Matthews II, Makayla Matthews, Jacob Matthews, and Grayson Matthews can share many stories of camping trips, their annual trip to a Carolina basketball game, or impromptu hot dog meals. He set a high standard for them and attended all graduations, praising them for their success. He and Loretta were looking forward to retiring, traveling the US, more cruises and other adventures. We would do him a great disservice if we did not acknowledge his obsession with sports, specifically his unrelenting obsession and loyalty to the UNC Tarheels. His home and office are overflowing with all things Carolina. He was a historical expert on statistics and players. For those who were with him as he watched a game with UNC, they can attempt to describe his animated interaction as the game was on. His TV buddy, Skye, would beg to go out for a walk while the game was on to seek a quiet place. As Wayne would begin a prayer, "The great architect of the Universe" called him home on June 23, 2020. He is now sharing stories with loved ones in heaven. Even though we feel that his work here on earth was not complete, he is feeding his soul on the bread of eternal life. In keeping with Wayne's desire to give back to the community, the family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be sent in his honor to one of his favorite projects: The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Yadkin County Rescue Squad, Richmond Hill Law School, or Forbush Friends Building Fund. Dr Wayne Curtis Matthews will lie in state on Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Gentry Family Funeral Home in Yadkinville. His funeral service will be held outdoors to celebrate his life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Forbush Friends Meeting in East Bend. Burial will follow the ceremony. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Matthews family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Lying in State
08:00 - 04:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forbush Friends Meeting
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
34 entries
June 27, 2020
Dear Emmy and Steve:
May God's amazing love and grace be with each family member and friend at this time of sorrow. My love and prayers are with each one of you.
Roger Allen
Roger Allen
Family
June 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. I'm so sorry for your loss and, and may God bless and keep you in the days to come. Wayne will be greatly missed.
Terr&#233; Helffrich
June 26, 2020
To the Matthews family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great man and an amazing asset to our community. I will pray for peace and Gods healing comfort to surround yall in the coming days.
Mark, Mary, Michelle & Mark Jr Webb
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
I was so sad to hear of Wayne's passing! He devoted his life to a lot of different causes but loved his family unconditionally! You all are in my thoughts and prayers! May God bless you all with comfort and peace during this time.
Tammy Nations Pendleton
Friend
June 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Matthews Family during this tragic time. Wayne hired me straight out of college, with no experience, to work at the Yadkin Center. I learned so much during my 6yrs working with him - much of which he probably never intended to teach. Wayne was so pleasant and always had a story to tell. Even though he's gone, his memory and legacy will live on for years to come!
Chelsea Swaim
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Loretta, I am so sorry to hear about Waynes passing. He was a genuine man who cared so much for others. I know the heart break of losing a husband, but my prayer is that God will wrap is loving arms around you and give you peace to you and your family. ((((HUGS))))
Vicki Reinhardt
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Lorretta and family. I know that it has been a tremendous loss. Praying that God lift your family up hold you tight.
Chris Groce
Friend
June 26, 2020
Loretta and family I am so sorry for your loss. I met Wayne when I was working with Dr. Glatz and getting my EMT. Sending prayers.
Kathryn Barker
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
I knew Wayne my whole life, and he always had a smile to share and was easy to be around. Praying for his family and friends.

Reno Miller
Classmate
June 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. Thoughts & prayers are with the family. I know that my daddy, Robert Marion thought a lot of him.
Carolyn Marion-Norris
June 25, 2020
I met Dr. Matthew's while working with NCWorks helping students get into the trucking class at SCC. He always had a smile on his face and would help whenever I needed help getting information or just an update on what was going on. He was so proud on graduation day supporting the new graduates with their new found careers and always seemed to make them, the instructors, and the families understand their hard work. He had a wonderful heart, spirit, and was truly genuine. Prayers to his family and friends. This is a big loss to the community, but God has found another angel to watch over his flock. He will be missed.
Toni Deal
Coworker
June 25, 2020
My sympathy to Dr. Wayne Matthews Family. He was always kind to me when I would work at the SCC Yadkin Center. He always greeted me with a smile. He will be missed by the SCC faculty and staff. May God give you strength to get through this difficult time.
Jennifer Creasey
Coworker
June 25, 2020
My prayers are with you. He will truly be missed. I pray God will wrap his arms around each of you.
Robin Osborne
June 25, 2020
My prayers and condolences go out to the Matthews family! Dr. Matthews was good man, and I'm glad I was able to work with him over the years.
Deon Carter
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
A great loss for our community. Prayers for your family.
Hope Hardy
June 25, 2020
Keeping Loretta and the rest of the family in my thoughts and prayers! He will be missed!
Glenda Wooten
Friend
June 25, 2020
Dr. Matthews was a friend and colleague who "fought the good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith." He will be missed. My sincere condolences to his family.
Jami Woods
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Wayne was a caring and fun loving individual who cared for everyone he came in contact with. He was a public servant to the core. He was so proud of Loretta and the kids. I know they were proud of him.
I will miss hearing about the latest happenings in Yadkin county and the latest joke. God speed to a well deserved reward.
Kirk Killon
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Wayne was one of the kindest people I've ever had the pleasure to work with. His easy going style and wit was a joy to witness. He always "warmed up" my students with a corny joke before each class so I called him my Ed McMahon. He will surely be missed but never forgotten!! My thoughts and prayers will be with you in the days ahead.
Retha Gaither
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Family, we are so sorry about Mr. Matthews, we didn't know him personally but Grace Matthews was my husband Ernest St John's sister and we knew his parents Charles and Ruby and Grace married Dooney Charles's brother. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Ernest and Darlene St John
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
My condolences to all the Matthews family. I had the privilege of knowing Wayne through the Yadkinville Chamber for almost nine years. He was always welcoming, respectful, and kind to everyone that he took up a conversation with, including myself. May our Lord be with you all during this difficult time.
Robert Garcia
Friend
June 25, 2020
I was honored to work with Wayne at SCC in both the Boonville location and in the design of telephone systems at the new Yadkin SCC Campus. I'd hoped to see him again and visit the new campus buildings. Already I miss him! A very fine fellow and my best wishes to his family.
Andy Webb
Coworker
June 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mr. Mathews' passing. He was a very nice man. I knew him from growing up in East Bend, but more recent from my girls attending The Yadin Early College. Prayers to all his family.
Kelly Edwards
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
I will surely miss Wayne and his Carolina Blue at the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College.
Katrina Jones
Coworker
June 25, 2020
My sincerest condolences go out to Waynes family. He was a wonderful person and it was an honor to work with him. He will be missed!
Zachary Lyon
Coworker
June 25, 2020
My condolences to Wayne's family. I worked with Wayne at SCC and he was always helpful when I visited the Yadkin Center. Rest in Peace Wayne.
Michael Miller
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Wayne was my brother in law. My heart breaks for Your loss. Its so hard to believe. Wayne was a kind and loving husband & father and will be missed.
Deb & Joe Simmons
Family
June 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debra and Patrick Sizemore
Family
June 24, 2020
May God be with the family in the days to come. Sending prayers and love...
Sarah Mackie
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
Wayne was a kind and caring man who always went above and beyond to help all students. He will truly be be missed by everyone who was blessed to know him. My sincere sympathy to his family.
Tammy Fletcher
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Goodbye, old friend.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
June 24, 2020
Wayne was a wonderful man. I worked with him at SCC for over 25 years. He was always kind and caring . Prayers for his family.
Anne Marie Woodruff
June 24, 2020
Dr. Matthews was a truly exceptional man. I was fortunate to work with him at the Yadkin Campus for eight years. His commitment and devotion to the success of the Yadkin Campus and various organizations in our community was always evident through his outstanding work ethic. Dr. Matthews has impacted many lives and will be greatly missed. Prayers for the Matthews family and friends.
Laura Pack
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Dr.Matthews was the soul of the Yadkin Surry College. His tireless efforts to improve and expand learning opportunities for students are evident in the campus' expansion. He will forever be remembered through the accomplishments of the Yadkin Center students.
Nancy Allred
Teacher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved