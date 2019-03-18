YADKINVILLE — Wilbur Shaw Baity, 78, passed away at The Almost Home Group's Clinard House on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Thomasville. He was born Nov. 15, 1940, to the late Lindsay Gorrell Baity and Violet May Baity in Yadkin County. Wilbur graduated from Courtney High School. He was an entrepreneur involved in various businesses over the years. For 55 years, he was a member of the Mason Harmon Lodge #420. He enjoyed traveling and being outdoors and nothing made him smile more than being with his dogs. He is survived by his daughter, Barrie Baity of Winston-Salem; sister, June Wright and husband Lyle of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; niece, Julia Solomon and husband Brad of Myrtle Beach; nephews, Scott Harding and wife Silvia Zelaya and Lindsay Harding of Denver, Colorado; and brother, Mickey Baity and wife Pam of Amelia Island, Florida. Special thanks to those who showed compassion, kindness, and loving care at The Almost Home Group in Thomasville. A service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 4 p.m. at Courtney Baptist Church in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial donations to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.