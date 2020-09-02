1/1
William Seats
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOCKSVILLE — Dr. William Howard "Billy" Seats, Jr., 54, of Mintora Lane passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born December 14, 1965, in Yadkin County to William Howard, Sr. and Ola Mae Groce Seats. He was one of the first "Van Kids" of the Van Ministry of Turners Creek Baptist Church under Rev. Eugene Goodman. While attending Turner's Creek Baptist Church, "Billy" as he was lovingly known, accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and became a strong leader for the Christian Faith. While at Turner's Creek Baptist Church he served the church faithfully as the Youth Director, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Choir Leader, Usher, Van Driver, and in any way he could help to serve Christ. Later, he received the call to preach and evangelize the Gospel of Christ to others and received his Doctorate in Religion from West End Baptist Bible College in Easley, SC. He became the pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Yadkinville where he was still currently serving for the past 25 years. While serving at Southside, the congregation was blessed with building a new facility of which he was able to coordinate. He has continued to serve Christ through the years by evangelizing, preaching, and singing the gospel with his family sometimes, in as many as 74 different churches throughout the southeast in a year. He was instrumental in the leadership of securing the Personhood Bill in Yadkin County. This bill was the first of its kind in the United States of America to protect unborn children. Dr. Seats was also owner and operator of Farmington Mall and worked as an auctioneer with Farmington Maul Auctions of which he also owned for the past 38 years. He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Seats, Sr. and by his daughter, Katie Elisabeth Seats Shook. Surviving are his beloved wife of 34 years, Teresa Elaine Seats, of the home; his son, William "Abel" Seats, and wife Lauren; son-in-law, Chad Shook; his mother, Ola Mae Seats; and two grandsons, Colton Shook and Charlie Shook. Dr. Seats will be available for public viewing Friday from 6 -8 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church. He will lie in-state at Southside Baptist Church from 1 -2 p.m. Saturday. His Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Southside Baptist Church by Dr. Ron Baity, Dr. Allen Barker, and Preacher Matthew Wyatt. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Seats Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Lying in State
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
66 entries
August 31, 2020
My husband and I had the pleasure of sitting under Pastor Billy’s preaching on several occasions through revivals held near us and we even ventured to Yadkinville to his church. He was one of the most gifted preachers who shared the gospel in a way anyone could understand and his way of telling the scripture in his terms of “spiritual application” was amazing. I can still remember sermons and the points he drove home years later. We were heartbroken to hear of his passing but we are rejoicing that he is with the One he shared so often. Praying for his family and church who anxiously await the day they will see him again.
Janet Ray
August 31, 2020
I never knew how much you meant to me until you were gone You were my weekly therapy session and definitely my friend. You were like my brother I could talk to you about anything I am absolutely devastated and not sure what I’m going to do without seeing you every week but I know you are with your daughter and you feel no more pain I will always remember you
Donna Walker
Friend
August 30, 2020
Billy was such a wonderful man. He always put Christ first. He was so proud of his family and church family. He will be missed. My prayers and sympathy Go out to the Seats family.
Stacia Patker
Friend
August 30, 2020
frances hawks
August 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
michael hawks
Neighbor
August 29, 2020
RIP well done my friend
Bob Edelen
Friend
August 29, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about billy I will be praying and thinking about youll
Jack Connelly
August 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Ms.Teresa, Abel, Family and church. We love you all.
Rev. Keith & Meloney Jones
Friend
August 29, 2020
From the moment that my Dad, Pete Peyton, bought his farm land from the Seats Family, Our Family became next door Neighbors. We now have three generations of Family Memories of "Life On The Farm" in Farmington, NC and we have all been Greatly Inspired by "Billy" and The Seats Family. One of the Happiest nights of my life was visiting The Southside Baptist Church and hearing Dr. Bill's sermon that included some tall tales from his childhood days helping my Dad with his Black Angus "herd" and doing chores around the farm. My husband, George Hamilton IV, cherished each time he visited with "Billy" and every chance he had to "Sing & Share" at The Southside Baptist Church.
It is with Heavy Hearts and Much Love that we send our Condolences to the Seats Family today. You are All in Our Thoughts and Prayers. In the words of the song "George IV" sang at Dr. Bill's Southside Baptist Church, and later "George V" sangthere with Abel Seats: "We Will Meet Again"!I know "Billy" and "George IV" are Singing & Sharing and Rejoicing in Heaven Today!!! As "George IV" always said: "Not Gone Away, Just Gone Before".
In His Name,Tink (Peyton) Hamilton, Peyton, Anne & Mac Hamilton, George Hamilton V, Lillian & "George VI", Mary Hamilton Arcure, Doug, Mick & Aubrey Arcure, Patsy (Peyton) Petree & Ed Petree and The Nancy (Peyton) Nance Family.
Tink Hamilton & Family
Neighbor
August 29, 2020
Many prayers to the entire family!!!! This video was amazing!!!!! Wonderful memories of a wonderful life!!!! His smile was genuine just like Billy!!!! May God Wrap his arms around you all and give you peace in the days ahead!!! Our community loves you all!!!!
Tina Gobble
Classmate
August 29, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Billy’s passing. It’s so hard to believe! We are praying for you! We are here if you need us.
James and Teresa Heath
Friend
August 29, 2020
The Seats Family came to Grace Baptist Church in Lenoir/Gamewell NC for a revival. It was a time in my life when I needed this families songs and Pastor Seats preaching. It was a great honor knowing this family. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and the rest of his family. May God wrap his loving arms around each one of you and comfort you as only he
Crystal Wright
Friend
August 28, 2020
My family and I were so privileged to know the Seats family. Although we haven't seen them in several years, due to miles and ministry, we so love this family. Bro. Seats has been used to influence and encourage so many people through his faithfulness to the Lord. I am blessed because of the Lord crossing our paths.
Darrell Roe
Friend
August 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all.
Joseph Bragdon
Friend
August 28, 2020
Bro. Billy was a great man of God who encouraged folks and magnified our Lord & Savior. He will be greatly missed. Our church and family are praying for you.
Waitsel & Sheri Beard
Friend
August 28, 2020
To Mrs. Teresa & Able:
You are in our thoughts and prayers. We pray that God wraps His strong arms around you and gives you comfort during this time. You have our deepest condolences. We love you!

Brian, Marcey, Madalynn & Rylan Robbins
Brian Robbins
Friend
August 28, 2020
I was very sorry to hear of Billy's Passing I pray for Teresa and all of his Family and Church Family He and Teresa and i Had chorus class together Peace be with you all is my prayer.
Tim Baker
Classmate
August 28, 2020
Teresa, Abel, Lauren and the entire Southside congregation...you are in my thoughts and prayers. He was a special pastor and a great friend to all. He will be missed here on earth, but we are excited that he is walking on the streets of gold and worshiping our Lord and Savior.
Shelia Stanley
Friend
August 28, 2020
RIP, Billy fly high my friend
Lisa Coe/Runyan
Classmate
August 28, 2020
To all of the family and all of Billys Church family. I am sorry for your loss of Billy. He was a true man of God that helped so many people and led so many to God. You are all in our Prayers. Thanks to God we will all meet again some day.
Roy and Nell Douglas
Friend
August 27, 2020
Billy was a wonderful person always smiles..make you laugh awesome preacher and auctioneer he will be greatly missed. We love you see you at heavens gates. Prayers for you all
Angie Durham
Friend
August 27, 2020
Sorry 4 your loss I know cushion billy. Is not suffering I know he is rejoysen with his loved 1 up there sylvia. Prince rusty LORINA BOBBY. BOGGS
sylvia boggs
Family
August 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to all. Brother Billy meant a lot to to me and oh he loved God. Prayers for the family and church during this time.
Greg Groce
Friend
August 27, 2020
a long time friend.RIP
terry coe
August 27, 2020
My prayers are for the Seats family. I met the Seats family years ago. Brother Billy was a humble man. God Bless you my friend until that great reunion day.
Pastor Ricky Chappell
Friend
August 27, 2020
Pastor seats and his family were a blessing to me and my family and he will not be forgotten, God bless his family and church family!







K Summerlin
Friend
August 27, 2020
While living in Yadkin county it was a blessing for my wife and I to fellowship with with Brother Billy and his dear family.Though not able to be around him much in the last several years we look forward to seeing this dear brother inHeaven.Sister Teresa and Abel along with Brother Billy dear mother,we are praying for ya"ll!Bro.and Sis.Curtis & Debbie Gibson
Curtis F.Gibson
Friend
August 27, 2020
Praying for all of you.
Linda Dinkins
Friend
August 27, 2020
Rest in peace and my son liked u alot thank u for all u did for him.
Rebecca Tilley
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
Saddened to learn of Billy"s passing~~but yet~~I KNOW~~he is jumping for JOY! HE was an amazing,and special person....was a great talent for teaching God"s word! My heart aches for Ola Mae[his precious mother] She raised a wonderful,special son~~He was her only child. Thoughts and prayers to all the family at this time.....So sorry for your loss;will keep in continual prayers.With Christian Love,Kathy Gaither Mocksville
Kathy Gaither
Friend
August 27, 2020
mrsTeresa so sorry to hear about Billy passing my thoughts are with you and the family
Michelle Wiley
Significant_other
August 27, 2020
To Sis. Teresa and Bro. Abel,
I rarely write in a guest book, but your Husband and Dad was a rare man. Truly, he was a man who was a friend to all and especially, to men of God. Sis. Belinda and I are richer people today, because of our friendship with Bro. Billy and you. I look forward to the day that he will be crowned and all of us will be there to hear your songs again.
Ronald Young
Friend
August 27, 2020
HE has a plan for our lives. God took this Godly man at the time appointed. I saw the impact he had on lives that were headed way down. May God bless his family and the church he loved so.
Judy Hawks Cleary
Friend
August 27, 2020
Pastor Billy, a GODLY man and a godly family. Over 23 years a go my wife and two children attended a service, searching out our call to ministry. Pastor Billy had me come up and receive prayer requests, and he had never met me. At the end of the service he took up a special offering for us! All this helped validate our call and blessed us greatly. My wife and I eventually went on to Bible college, I pastored for years and became a Bible college professor and still am. Pastor Billy's influence did not stop there, he greatly blessed our son Daniel. We lived nearby and though I was pastoring not far away at the time, on a different night Pastor Billy's church had service and Daniel and good friend Matthew would sing and play acoustic guitar. Past Billy and his family always made EVERY person feel special. He took time to value people, and always had a warm smile.
He is now putting a smile on the face of his Heavenly Father.
Barry Davis
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
So sorry to hear this. He was so special to us. Mom loved all of you so much too. Praying for your family. We know Billy is rejoicing today there with Katie and Dr Renegar. His life was a blessing to us. Love you guys.
Jim and Cathy , Mildred Maynor, Allison
August 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss, we think of you folks often, and your family as well as the church, will be continually in our prayers, with love in Christ, the Lineberry family, church planters in Kansas
Krystal Lineberry
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dorothy Vdakakes
Friend
August 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Billy, he will be missed by all. The Lord will rejoin you again one day.
Jason Moore
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dear Seats Family,

I was So saddened to hear of Bro Billy’s passing. I am so sorry for you. When I think of Bro Billy ,my first thought is his smile ...he was such a blessing singing at our campmeetings In Kentucky for many years. I’m sure by now he and my dad have been reunited . I love the thought of Katy and her daddy Reunited as well. No pain, no hurt , no sickness, no tears and most of all they have seen Jesus!
It’s NEVER easy
To lose a loved one, however suddenly can be Earth shattering! I’ve been there! I WILL pray for you and this family, the church .

Praying for peace, comfort and your minds to be flooded in the upcoming days with all the wonderful memories of this precious Man of God.

Sincerely,
Mark , Michelle (Robbins )
Colt and Madison Jordan
Michelle Jordan
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dear Teresa and Abel, God loves you and will help you during this time. Billy was a blessing to me, an awesome man of God, and was a Godly role model and witness for Jesus! We will join him one day soon in heaven to worship God forever! You both are a blessing and I will pray for you and Southside Baptist in the days ahead. God is our refuge and strength and our help in time of need and will never leave you and will provide comfort to you! Kelly Boles ( Danny's friend who visited the church over the years)
Kelly Boles
Friend
August 27, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss, many memories with the Seats family!
Dustin and Lisa Higgins
August 27, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss
~ Darrell & Melissa Haynes~
Melissa Haynes
August 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Billy’s passing. Sending loving thoughts and prayers for the entire family and church family. May God bless you with comforting grace now and in the days to come.
Rose Ray
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
We are so sad to hear of Bro. Billy’s passing. We will be praying for the Family.
Brian and Leslie Beaver
August 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Billy’s passing although I know he is rejoicing to be home. He will be missed by many. Prayers for the family and friends.
Kedron Holyfield
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Becky Chapman
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this
Daniel Harker
Friend
August 26, 2020
Theresa, able and lauren, I am
So very sorry for your loss! My heart is also sadden by pastor billy's death, may God walk you through this most difficult time.
Michele Odstrcilek
Friend
August 26, 2020
So very sorry about Billy's passing. I know it was a home going, but still it is very hard to bear. I know God will give you grace. Love to all the Seats family from the Farmer family in West Virginia.
Pastor Don Farmer, Jr.
August 26, 2020
Teresa, I am so sorry to learn of Billy’s passing. I remember both of you very fondly from many years ago. Please know that you and your family will be in my prayers.
Cindy McMurray
Friend
August 26, 2020
Bro.Billy was a very kind man. I knew him as a child. His family were considered my Camp Meeting friends and I loved them all dearly. I will never forget his concern he showed me and my family during some very hard times. He put my dad on his prayer list for years and I know I am going to miss those prayers now. My thoughts and prayers will be with his family during this time.
Carley Gourley
Friend
August 26, 2020
Love and prayers for his family Billy a true friend always kindhearted
Kim Spillman Kyles
Classmate
August 26, 2020
He was a very sweet , kind hearted family man of God.He saw the good in "Everyone". He will be truely missed by all.
Renee Spry Stoneman
Friend
August 26, 2020
Billy you were a good ole soul you will be greatly missed
Debbie , Harold Seats
Family
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Prevette
Friend
August 26, 2020
So sorry for your family. He was a great man! Out prayers are with you.
Joey and marleania Renegar/ miller
Friend
August 26, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
KATHY AND TOMMY WOODIE 140 Cheyenne lane
Friend
August 26, 2020
I am so sorry of the loss of such a special man me and my husband got saved on his birthday and was baptized by him such a godly man he will be missed my many .
Tina hall
Friend
August 26, 2020
A GOOD YOUNG MAN GONE WAY TOO SOON
edwin walker
August 26, 2020
edwin walker
August 26, 2020
I will see you in Heaven some day Billy and we can set down and have a hot dog and a Mountain Dew together!
JESSE BURTON
Family
August 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Seats family.
Lisa Hawks
Friend
August 26, 2020
I've known Billy for many years and he always seemed to have a smile and a good word just when you needed it. Praying for the family in this sudden loss but just know we will meet again one day.
Darian Hester
Friend
August 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Wendy Golding
Friend
August 26, 2020
God bless his family. I'm praying for you all ❤
Kathy Robbins
Friend
August 26, 2020
I have known Preacher Seats a long time. He was a very good preacher. He will be dearly missed.
Kathy Robbins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved