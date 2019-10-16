|
William (Bill) Howard Shaffner, Jr., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home in Hamptonville. He was 67 years old. Bill was born on April 23, 1952, in Kentucky to William Howard Shaffner, Sr. and Mozelle Francis Vestal Shaffner. While his father served in the Air Force, Bill's family lived in several different states. His childhood summers were spent in Jonesville with his cherished Aunt Sudie Vestal, Uncle Forrest (Chick) Vestal and many cousins. The Shaffner family returned to Jonesville, just prior to Bill starting high school at Starmount. Later, after marrying Wanda Gaye Pinnix, they settled in Hamptonville and had two children, Allison and Michael. Mr. Shaffner was a skilled industrial electrician and large machine mechanic. He could make and repair anything. When his children were young, he was active in the West Yadkin sports club and coached baseball. His interests included hunting, fishing, raising Irish Setters, studying astronomy and supporting Yankees baseball and UNC TarHeels everything. Bill was an excellent trout fisherman and could cook them up just as well. He cherished time spent being "Popi" to his beloved granddaughter, Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Lynyrd Shaffner, Jr. Mr. Shaffner is survived by Wanda Shaffner of Statesville, his daughter Allison Shaffner Hughes (Sam) of Statesville, his son Michael Shaffner of Clayton and his granddaughter Olivia Hughes of Statesville. He is also survived by his sister Vicky Shaffner Wood (Danny) of Asheboro with niece Nicole and nephew Matthew, his brothers Leonard Shaffner (Barbara) of Summerfield with nieces Carri and Riannon and Mark Shaffner of Greensboro with nephew Steven. Also surviving is uncle Henry Blake of Pleasant Garden. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 16, at 5 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Services in Yadkinville. Family visitation will be at 4 p.m. prior to the memorial service. Family and friends are encouraged to wear their UNC or NY Yankees gear to the memorial to remember Bill and his love of the Tar Heels and Yankees. The family will provide Yankees pennants and Carolina pom poms and play the UNC fight song as a tribute. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be sent to Collide Church in Yadkinville. Also, an inner city baseball charity that Bill supported is PitCCh In Foundation, www.pitcch.org Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019