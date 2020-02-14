|
A. Bruce "Spike" Warner
Brogue - A. Bruce "Spike" Warner, of Brogue, entered into God's care at his daughter's residence with family by his side, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:23 pm at the age of 98. He was the husband of the late Margaret H. (Workinger) Warner, to whom they celebrated 64 years of marriage.
He was born in Brogue on June 20, 1921, and was the son of the late Frank and E. Naomi (Runkle) Warner. Bruce was a farmer for many years and shared with the children that he worked for Chanceford Township, scraping the roads before they were paved. He later worked for Carew Steel of York and retired from Formit Steel of Red Lion. He was a lifetime member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church in Brogue. Bruce enjoyed staying busy and had many hobbies. Baseball was a passion of his and his favorite team was the Baltimore Orioles. He had played softball and baseball and enjoyed coaching and umpiring. Into his 90's, he was still actively bowling three times a week, with a high score of 266. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, garage sales, and auctions. He was a runner for both Sechrist and Brad Smith Auctioneers. He had many collections. Bruce taught his family to be card players and we all "Played to Win". Pinochle and 500 Bid were the cards of choice. He attended both the Red Lion and the Delta Senior Centers.
Bruce has four children, Linda M. Rinehart of Red Lion, Donna M. Webb and her husband Mike of Brogue, Gary C. Warner, Sr. and his wife Peggy of Lewistown and Connie M. Stadler and her husband Adam of York. He was the loving grandfather of Debbie, Gary, Jr., Becky, David, Jessica, Jim and Ashley and great grandfather of eleven great grandchildren. Bruce leaves a sister, Betty Trout of Brogue and a brother, Frank Warner, Jr. of Brogue, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Andrew M. Webb on August 10, 2002 and Buffy J. Marshall on July 10, 2019, a son in law, Barry L. Rinehart on May 25, 1994, two sisters, Evelyn Livingston and Alma Morton and a brother, Dennis Warner.
Viewings will be on Sunday, Feb. 16th, from 6-8 pm, at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, and Monday, Feb. 17th, from 10-11 am at New Harmony Presbyterian Church, 2295 Delta Road, Brogue. A Funeral Service for Bruce will begin at 11 am at the church, with Rev. Joshua S. Wargo, pastor of Chapel Church, A United Methodist Congregation, officiating, assisted by Bruce's son, Rev. Gary C. Warner, Sr. Burial will follow at New Harmony Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to everyone, for the cards, prayers, flowers, visits, food, etc. during this difficult time for them. Also, a big thank you to the Homeland Hospice and Comfort Care Nurses for all they did for Dad and our family to help us through this journey.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020