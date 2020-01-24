Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
A. Jane Ware


1925 - 2020
A. Jane Ware Obituary
A. Jane Ware

Spring Garden Twp. - Jane Ware, age 94, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 1:22 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services- Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Ware.

Born June 9, 1925 in York, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Bertha (Wasser) Hoffman. She worked at Jay's Market, where she was a meat wrapper, and she retired from Perform Group. Mrs. Ware was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, and she enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with family, and going to the beach.

Mrs. Ware is survived by four children, Gloria E. Naugle, of York, Gary E. Ware, and his companion Sharon, of Wrightsville, Donna J. Guillard, and her husband Dave, of Shiloh, and Joyce A. Lentz, and her husband Mike, of Red Lion; a brother, Elwood Schaefer; a sister, Shirley Blymire; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; and her best friend Doris Tarlton. She was also preceded in death by Gloria's Companion, Clarence Eveler; a granddaughter Michelle Godfrey; two brothers, Fred Schaefer, and Roger Schaefer; and a sister, Evelyn McKinley.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor the Rev. Brian McClinton, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
