Aaron Joseph Shinsky
Aaron Joseph Shinsky

New Freedom - Gone too soon… Aaron Joseph Shinsky, age 26 of New Freedom, PA, beloved son of John E. Shinsky and Karyn Sheldon and her husband, Charles Sheldon, died on October 8, 2020. Loving brother of Samuel A. Shinsky, Benjamin Sheldon, and Abigail Sheldon. Also survived by devoted grandmother, Veronica Bailey, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Aaron is a graduate of York Catholic High School and Mt. St. Mary's University. A Memorial Mass celebrating Aaron's life will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Freedom, PA on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. There will be a one hour visitation period at the Church beginning at 3:00 p.m.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron‘s family during this difficult time. Our son was a good friend of Aaron’s. We have many great memories of Aaron at the beach! We will cherish our memories ❤ and will continue to pray for comfort and peace for his family.
The Wards
Friend
