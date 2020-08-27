Aaron Klock
York - Aaron J. Klock, 73, of York, died on August 25, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Schaeffer) Klock of York, together they celebrated 49 years of marriage on August 7. Born in York on April 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gladys (Craley) Klock.
Aaron served in the Army during Vietnam. He was an electrician for York International for 32 years and an assembler for Mercury Electronics for 15 years.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. The great joys of his life were knowing Jesus and the love of his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children Jennifer Gagne and her husband Mark of Spring Grove, Brad Klock and his wife Sally of Hellam; ten grandchildren Hannah, Leah, Lydia, Isaiah, Marlena, Kezia, Elias, Moriah, Naomi and Natalie; a sister Concetta Burns of AZ and a brother Moses Klock of Red Lion.
A private funeral service will be held at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St. Wrightsville. A public visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DAV at https://secure.dav.org/site/Donation2
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
