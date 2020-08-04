Aaron T. Smith, Jr



York - Aaron T. Smith, Jr., 72, entered into rest on August 3, 2020. Born on July 3, 1948, in York, he was the son of the late Louise (Hess) Grimm and Aaron T. Smith, Sr. He was the loving husband of Harlon Smith.



In addition to his wife, Harlon, Aaron leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Vernon and wife Judy and Aaron III and companion Betty; daughters, Monica and husband Kenny and Sheila and husband Mark; step children, Paula, Tracy and Crystal; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.



Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









