Abigail Smith
Fairfield - Abigail Maxine Smith, 24, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania entered into God's eternal care on October 1, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1995 in Hanover, the daughter of William and Toni (Helwig) Smith. She graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 2013, where she was a member of the field hockey and soccer teams. She was currently serving in the United States Air Force, stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Abby served as an electronic maintenance technician with the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron. She was nearing completion of her Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering through Arizona State University.
Abby is survived by her parents, William and Toni of Fairfield, her brother Tyler and his wife Katherine, and her nephew Kasen. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents Cecelia Helwig and Darlene and Louis Becker, paternal grandparents Paul and Loretta Smith, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends. Abby is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Thomas W. Helwig.
Visitation will be held at Rouzerville United Methodist Church at 11977 Old Route 16, Rouzerville, PA 17250 on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00am followed by a memorial service at 11:00am. Abby will be remembered with Military Funeral Honors. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics in remembrance of Abby. Donations may be made at give.specialolympics.org or mailed to Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403.
