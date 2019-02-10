Abraham Bupp III



Spring Grove - Abraham F. Bupp III, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 11:59 a.m. with his family by his side at York Hospital from MDS and Diabetes. He was the husband of Juanita A. (Kinard) Bupp. They were wed on June 7, 1980.



Born on July 30, 1951, in York, he was the son of the late Abraham F. Bupp Jr. and Malinda Sue (Brown) Bupp. "Frank, Bupp, Buppy, Abe ", as he was fondly known, retired in 2011 from Johnson Controls (York International, Borg-Warner) after 40 years of service. He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and spending time in nature. Mr. Bupp was a member of St. Paul (Zeigler's) Lutheran Church in Seven Valleys.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Juanita Bupp of Spring Grove, two daughters, Katie Bupp of Mountville and Jesse Geisinger and husband Kurt of Dover; one grandson, Samuel J. Geisinger; and a brother, Robert Bupp of York. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan O'Bryan.



An open house with casual dress will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the UAW #1872 Union Hall, 3562 Gillespie Dr. York PA 17404 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. to visit with friends and family.



Burial will be private with full military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at St. Paul's Union Cemetery in Stoverstown under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Hershey Medical Center and York Hospital. As well as, Lebanon VA, York VA, Pastor Cunnings, Pastor Martin, and family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a or to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans and First Responders. PO Box 368, Woodland Hills CA 91365.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019