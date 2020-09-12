Adalyn "Scottie" D. Stevens-PlayerDover - Adalyn "Scottie" D. Stevens-PlayerAdalyn lived for 95 beautiful years and passed on September 3, 2020. She was born December 18, 1924, in a time when the world was markedly different than we know it today. She existed in a way that was far beyond her time; marched to the beat of a drum only few are lucky enough to hear; and had exceptional artistic talents - creating anything she tried with an ease that was jaw dropping. She loved to garden and cherished all things nature, even spiders. She drove the heck out of her Ford F-150 until she was 89. Her wittiness and unsuspecting humor made her an undeniable force that caught even those closest to her off guard; those conversations, full of from-your-soul laughter, are some of my favorite memories.Adalyn was preceded in death by her parents, Adalyn C. (Riley) and E. Harley Daniels of Natick, MA; sisters Dorothy Mueller and Virginia McDaniel; and husband, Jeffries R. Stevens. She leaves her three children to cherish her memory (and her Chocolate Oil Cake with Richmond Chocolate Frosting recipe). Her oldest, Daniel R. Stevens, a 20-year Army veteran and the "daring" one (fed his young sister a goldfish from the fish tank and drove way too fast); the middle child, full of patience, unmatched artistic talent, and love, Sandra S. Allie; and her youngest, Rand D. Stevens-Faucher, who makes up for her lack of height with an eyebrow raise that sends a serious message, awesome life experiences, and a coolness that she tries to keep under wraps. Honorable mentions in the offspring department go to Julien Allie, Linda Abrams, and Janet Dietzold, all who loved her just as much as she loved them. *I know my Gram fully supports these descriptions, because I listened to every story she shared with me about the children she adored, even when she thought they were a bit "strange."She also leaves 7 grandchildren - Ben Stevens, Jennifer Stevens, Christine Stevens, Lauren Allie-Garner (husband Chad), Meredith Allie-Deardorff (husband Christian), Stephanie Faucher-Lewis (husband Joshua), Kyler Faucher (fiancé Courtney), 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.After her husband passed in 1983, she took her passion for travel on the road; she traveled throughout Europe and did it alone. She curated a collection of family treasures, each having an equally beautiful story. Several years later while camping at Cape Cod, she met Douglas Player; they were married until his time of death in 2010. He shared her love of travel, pets, and nature; they even managed to share space in the gardening shed.Her wide and stunning smile is something none of us will forget. Her ability to stare into your soul (when she didn't want to be rude and say aloud that she wanted to leave a family get-together) will also never be forgotten. There are so many things I could continue to shout from the rooftops about the life she lived, but that would take (even my long-winded self) days to do. We will miss her with everything we have, but we know she was ready to go (except for that time we thought she was "ready to go" and cried at her bedside when she really had meant she was ready to go... from the dinner table. Sorry about that Gram!). I hope we all can continue to carry her bright, bold, and stunning light with us wherever we go. She was so very loved.