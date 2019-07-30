|
|
Adam Kerry McCutcheon
MANCHESTER - Adam Kerry McCutcheon, 42, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Born on October 18, 1976 in Minot, ND, Adam is the son of Kenneth McCutcheon and Lauri Hildt. He is the treasured husband of Elizabeth (Cherry) McCutcheon whom he married and deeply cherished on November 30, 2013.
Adam loved life and lived it to its fullest. His heart's desire was to live a life that honored God. He touched many lives by bringing love, kindness, and compassion to all those God put in his life. He will forever be remembered for his teddy bear hugs, gentle loving eyes, and an infectious smile. He and his wife, Elizabeth, had a great passion for hiking, kayaking, and visiting national parks. More than anything, he adored Elizabeth and looked forward to fulfilling lifelong dreams with her.
He was employed by Clearway Energy in Harrisburg and previously employed by York Haven Hydro Plant in York Haven. He went to work everyday with a smile on his face and brought many laughs to those lucky enough to work beside him.
He was a member of Living Word Community Church where he was baptized with Elizabeth on August 25, 2013. At Living Word he developed a deep love and devotion for Jesus Christ. He strived to live out what it means to be a Christ follower everyday of his life.
In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, and his parents, Adam is survived by his two brothers, Tony McCutcheon of Houston, TX and Patrick McCutcheon of Camp Hill, PA. Adam will be forever missed by: his mother-in-law Karen Cherry, sister-in-law Courtney Cherry and her husband Sean Montgomery, sister-in-law Megan Cherry and her son Sylis, stepmother Barbara McCutcheon, as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 PM, on Saturday August 3 at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd, Red Lion PA. A public viewing will be from 1:00-2:00 pm. Officiating the service will be Pastor Garrett Lowe. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Mount Wolf, PA.
Adam loved wearing bright sneakers and Christian shirts. Guests are encouraged to wear BRIGHT colors, (including shoes) to celebrate his life in style!
To share memories of Adam please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 30, 2019