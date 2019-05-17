Services
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Adam S. Barton Jr. Obituary
Adam S. Barton Jr

York - Adam S. Barton Jr., 72, passed away on May 14, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1946, in York. Adam was the son of the late Adam S. Barton Sr. and Kathryn (Buchanan) Barton.

Adam was the President of Dressers & Non SC. He also loved to drink Coors Light and VO-Gold along with a strong love for shooting pool.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his longtime companion, Barbra Robertson; children, Adam Kraft, Travis Kleiser, Jolene Kleiser, Judy Barton, AJ Barton; siblings, Guy Warren, Dawn F. Barton, K. Pedro DeLauder; grandchildren, Adam Kraft Jr., Aaron, Aric, Patrick, Aamai, Alijah, Jazsa, Isaiah; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Adam Barton III, and two sisters, Judy Barton, and Brenda Green.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12 noon -2 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York, 17403. The York County Veterans Honor Guard will be presenting full military honors at 2 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019
