Dr. Adolf Gottlieb Schreiber
York - Dr. Adolf Gottlieb Schreiber my beloved husband, the most gallant, kindest and loving man closed his eyes on May 25, 2019 next to me in our home.
Over 61 years and way before ours was a love story, often only found in books, our two souls and hearts were truly one.
In his heart he was always a painter and a good one and he was a gardener with great knowledge and appreciation of nature. He loved roses and tended them for years, always hunting for the most fragrant one. Year after year he brought orchids back to life, to surprise me and for our enjoyment.
Adolf was truly a renaissance man he could do anything and everything. There was nothing he could not solve. Only cruel death could end that.
What a sport and supporter he was for all my many volunteer community projects.
Adolf studied in Berlin, Germany and received his PH.D in Economics in 1962 from the University in Graz, Austria.
After coming to America he wanted to see how things are done here and to learn new ways, so he earned in evening classes a Master of Business Administration from Loyola College, Baltimore in 1976.
For 25 years he built Sewage Treatment Plants in the states. A design that was cost effective and patented by the Schreiber Company in Germany. Then for 25 years he manufactured and sold nationwide his patented design of Large Drawing File Equipment. He also invented and manufactured a Cam-activated adjustable clamp for locking parts securely into position. His sense of humor to his last days was loved by all who knew him.
Adolf was fortunate in many ways, most of all in his friends who supported him, helped him, and loved him. He has two brothers, Erhard and Berthold in Germany who miss him.
I will love him and miss him for all eternity.
No services are planned at this time.
Contributions can be made to the York Symphony Association, 50 North George St., York, PA 17401 or to Martin Library, 159 East Market St., York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019