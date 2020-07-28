Adonna Briggs LaniusYork - Adonna Briggs Lanius, 89, entered into rest Sunday July 26, 2020 at the Brunswick at Longstown. She was the wife of the late William H. Lanius, III.A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Rev. Laura Haupt officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements. A procession to the grave will form at the PA Ave. entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.Mrs. Lanius was born November 1, 1930 in York, a daughter of the late Cyril H. and Laura Catherine (Lowder) Briggs. She was a member of AldersgateUnited Methodist Church and retired from ACCO. She was affiliated with the Order of Eastern Star, White Rose Chapter 360, and the White Shrine of Jerusalem Sychar Shrine number 36.Adonna is survived by her grandchildren: Susan Lanius-Farley, Laura Ruhling, Jeremy William Henry Lanius and Mary Kelly; 7 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her sons William H. Lanius, IV, and David S. Lanius.Memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors,1117 Country Club Road Camp Hill, PA 17011.