Rev. Aiken R. Ruth Sr.
On Tuesday February 25th 2020 our beloved father and pastor, Aiken R Ruth Sr, welcomed the summon of his heavenly Father to rest. As he transitioned he was surrounded in the home by his loving family. Born on September 15th 1924 in Hampton, South Carolina he was the son of the late Sidney B White and Pearl R Freeman.
Pastor Aiken R Ruth Sr was educated in the public schools of Hampton South Carolina he enlisted into the United States Navy and served his country during world war II being honorably discharged after service.
At an early age he became a baptized member of the Bethlehem missionary Baptist Church of Hampton South Carolina. In 1970 pastor Aiken Sr was called into ministry. During his pastorship he was the shepherd of 5 churches over a period of 48 years . In addition to pastoring, Rev Ruth also was the founder of Ruths wardrobe II of Hampton South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife the late First Lady Gladys Ruth , a son Nathaniel ,"dabber"(Michelle,currently of York, Pa) Ruth , two grandsons Nathaniel Jr, and Elester L Ruth.
Loving memories will be cherished by his children Pearly M Johnson, Hettie M (RC) Dobson, Mary M (Larry)Orr, all of Varnville, SC. Aiken Adraine Ruth, Shirley A (Marion) Carter, Patricia A Graham, all of York Pennsylvania. Aiken Ruth Jr, Eddie L (Thanayi), Ruth Sidney B. Ruth, all of Harrisburg Pa. Elester L (Laquinta) Ruth of Huntsville Ala...a granddaughter reared in the home Renee L Ruth of Augusta Ga. Adopted son Ronald (Pauline) Washington of Augusta, Ga. Also Adopted into the family Rev Dr Aaron and First Lady Jean Willford .York,Pa. 47 grandchildren 82 great-grandchildren 22 great-great-grandchildren. A host of special cousins and friends whom he referred to as "family" . Rest In peace "Sweet Poppa".
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020