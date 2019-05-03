Services
Dr. Alan F. Jones


York - Dr. Alan F. Jones, 96, died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Manor Care South.

He was the husband of the late Olive Z. Jones.

Alan was born in Philadelphia on November 19, 1922, son of the late Alan and Ethel R. (Regan) Jones.

Alan served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Medical Corpsman. He was a graduate of Lehigh University and received his doctorate from the University of Wyoming. He was a teacher in the Bethlehem, PA School District, college professor at Eastern Montana College, Assistant Superintendent for the Meadville, PA School District and Superintendent for Sayre, PA School District. He was a member of the Moravian Church and Rotary Club where he served as a former President. Alan was an avid golfer and reader. He enjoyed singing and carving ducks.

Alan is survived by two sons, Alan Scott Jones and his husband, Ronald C. Cantrell of Edgewater, MD and Clinton R. Jones and his domestic partner, Becky Wolcott, of Sayre, PA.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 3, 2019
