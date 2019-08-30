|
|
Alan Pfeiffer
DOVER - Alan Pfeiffer, 89, of Conewago Township, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rest Haven in York. He was the husband of the late Mary K. (Shaffer) Pfeiffer.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Full military will be provided by York County Veteran's Honor Guard at the start of the service. Certified Celebrant, Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.
Alan was born in York May 9, 1930, a son of the late Fred and Dorothy L. (Klineman) Pfeiffer. He retired from Edgecombe Steel, now Max Steel of York after over 40 years of service. He served in the US Air Force in The Korean War.
Alan leaves a son, David Pfeiffer; three daughters, Deb Wills, Sue Pfeiffer, and Tracie Pfeiffer; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Vickie Blosser; and four stepchildren, Karen Brown, William Pfeiffer, Mary Jo Nace, and Clair Pfeiffer. He was preceded in death by a step son, Gary L. Pfeiffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 3544 North Progress Ave., Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019