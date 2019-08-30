Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Pfeiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Pfeiffer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Pfeiffer Obituary
Alan Pfeiffer

DOVER - Alan Pfeiffer, 89, of Conewago Township, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rest Haven in York. He was the husband of the late Mary K. (Shaffer) Pfeiffer.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Full military will be provided by York County Veteran's Honor Guard at the start of the service. Certified Celebrant, Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.

Alan was born in York May 9, 1930, a son of the late Fred and Dorothy L. (Klineman) Pfeiffer. He retired from Edgecombe Steel, now Max Steel of York after over 40 years of service. He served in the US Air Force in The Korean War.

Alan leaves a son, David Pfeiffer; three daughters, Deb Wills, Sue Pfeiffer, and Tracie Pfeiffer; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Vickie Blosser; and four stepchildren, Karen Brown, William Pfeiffer, Mary Jo Nace, and Clair Pfeiffer. He was preceded in death by a step son, Gary L. Pfeiffer.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 3544 North Progress Ave., Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now