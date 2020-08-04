Albert A. Kuentzler, Jr.Felton - Albert A. "Andy" Kuentzler, Jr., 65, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020, at York Hospital with his loving wife and sons by his side.He was born March 10, 1955, in York. He was the son of the late Albert "Abe" Kuentzler and Pauline (Copenheaver) Kuentzler.Andy was a graduate of York Catholic High School. He was employed many years as a machinist for various companies in the York area.Andy was a sweet and caring man who gave all to make sure that others had what they needed or wanted. He loved his sons and taught them both respect and the difference between right and wrong. Andy never ever complained about his pain. God realized Andy's struggle and took him to a place where there is no more pain or suffering.Andy has touched many hearts and will be dearly missed by all.In addition to his loving wife, Kim of 46 years, Andy is also survived by two sons: Albert A. Kuentzler, lll and his fiance' Beverly of Dover, and Chad Kuentzler and his wife Nicole of Delta, four grandchildren who he loved with all his heart: Alexis, Darius, Logan and Rowan, a sister Patricia Ostrowski of York, and an aunt, Helen Copenheaver also of York. Andy is also survived by three nieces and one nephew.Andy was preceded in death by sisters Judy Ehly and Charlotte "Becky" McCoy.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.Andy's family would like to offer special thanks to everyone at Cancer Care for their kindness and support through this difficult time .In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to York Cancer Center c/o Cancer Patient Help Fund 25 Monument Rd. York, PA, 17403.