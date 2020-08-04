1/1
Albert A. Kuentzler Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert A. Kuentzler, Jr.

Felton - Albert A. "Andy" Kuentzler, Jr., 65, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020, at York Hospital with his loving wife and sons by his side.

He was born March 10, 1955, in York. He was the son of the late Albert "Abe" Kuentzler and Pauline (Copenheaver) Kuentzler.

Andy was a graduate of York Catholic High School. He was employed many years as a machinist for various companies in the York area.

Andy was a sweet and caring man who gave all to make sure that others had what they needed or wanted. He loved his sons and taught them both respect and the difference between right and wrong. Andy never ever complained about his pain. God realized Andy's struggle and took him to a place where there is no more pain or suffering.

Andy has touched many hearts and will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to his loving wife, Kim of 46 years, Andy is also survived by two sons: Albert A. Kuentzler, lll and his fiance' Beverly of Dover, and Chad Kuentzler and his wife Nicole of Delta, four grandchildren who he loved with all his heart: Alexis, Darius, Logan and Rowan, a sister Patricia Ostrowski of York, and an aunt, Helen Copenheaver also of York. Andy is also survived by three nieces and one nephew.

Andy was preceded in death by sisters Judy Ehly and Charlotte "Becky" McCoy.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.

Andy's family would like to offer special thanks to everyone at Cancer Care for their kindness and support through this difficult time .

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to York Cancer Center c/o Cancer Patient Help Fund 25 Monument Rd. York, PA, 17403.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved