Albert and Anne Crisconi
1925 i - 2020
Albert & Anne Crisconi

York - Albert J. Crisconi, 95, entered into rest Wednesday July 8, 2020 at his residence in York, PA.

He was born March 16, 1925 in Wilmington, DE. The son of the late Alfonso and Catherine C. (Aceto) Crisconi.

Anne M. Crisconi, 95, entered into rest on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Rest Haven York.

She was born September 18, 1924 in McAdoo, PA. The daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Palsha) Yurechko.

Albert served in the DE National Guard and Army before owning several Gas Stations and a vending business in Delaware. Anne worked as a private duty nurse and also worked at various hospitals in Delaware. Albert and Anne had been married for 70 years. They had enjoyed their retirement in Florida for over 35 years.

Anne is survived by a nephew-in-law Leroy VanHorn, great niece and nephew: Debra VanHorn (Pete), Mark VanHorn (Lori), great great grandnieces: Madeline and Lillie, Goddaughter and husband: Sharon and Bruce Dean with whom he lived for the past year. Both will be missed by many good friends in Florida including Vincent Newton, Robert and Ruth Ann Essay, Tom and Jane Warren and Eddie and Alicia DiBiao.

A visitation will be Friday July 17, 2020 from 10-11am at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd York. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 am. Burial will be private at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington, DE. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels and Hospice and Community Care for taking loving care of Albert, and Rest Haven York for wonderful care of Anne during their illnesses.






Published in York Daily Record on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
