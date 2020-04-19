|
|
Albert Fletcher Seitz
Brogue - Albert Fletcher Seitz, "Bert", 85, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on April 17, 2020. He left this earth with his family by his side, holding the hand of his wife of 60 years, Rachel S. (Meyers).
Bert was born in Laurel, PA on September 7, 1934. He was the youngest son of Samuel R. and Ethel M. (Wolf) Seitz. He is survived by one sister, Mary T. (Seitz) Hartzell of Red Lion, PA.
Bert is a 1952 graduate of Red Lion High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He and Rachel were married on June 6, 1959. Bert graduated with a Master's Degree in Education from Millersville University. He spent 34 years teaching industrial arts-Metal Shop at Columbia High School, before retiring in 1996. Bert was an active member of New Hope Presbyterian Church ECO in Brogue.
Bert enjoyed spending time at home with his wife, and beloved dog Baxter, who was always close to his side. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors and was an avid supporter of the NRA. He was an all-around handyman. He liked to laugh and tell jokes, enjoyed good food and enjoyed telling memories from his childhood adventures with his brothers and sister.
In addition to his sister, Mary, he leaves behind wife, Rachel Steele (Meyers) Seitz. Three children, Amy E. (Seitz) Cooley, and husband Michael, Mark C. Seitz, and wife Theresa, Mary C. (Seitz) Owens, and husband, Thomas J. (T.J.) Grandchildren - Brianna C. (Gotwalt) Gaunt, Zachary T. Seitz, Benjamin W. Gotwalt, Keri M. (Seitz) Miller. Bert also has 4 grandchildren through marriage whom he loved dearly, Sean M. and Erin B. Cooley, Brett T. and Nolan D. Catone. Bert also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Cross Roads Cemetery, 13059 Cross Roads Ave, Felton, PA 17322. Officiating will be Pastor David Reichelderfer. Albert's Tribute Service can be viewed on Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Facebook page or at https://tinyurl.com/Albert-Fletcher-Seitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to National Disabled Veterans Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd, Suite 130, Lanham, MD 20706, or to New Hope Presbyterian Church ECO, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020