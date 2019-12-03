|
Albert G. Barnes
York - Albert G. Barnes,74, died unexpectedly Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was the husband of Carol Zenobia Barnes for 54 years.
He was born September 26, 1945, the son of the late Albert G. Barnes, Sr. and Lerlene (Stauffer) Relihan.
Albert was a graduate of Eastern High School 1963, University of Virginia 1967, and Dickinson Law School 1970. He took great pride in his career as an attorney and dedicated his life to helping others. He believed deeply in the ideas of justice and equality and helped all in need, with no questions asked. Albert never encountered a game he didn't like and was a member of many leagues; golf, darts, pool... any team that would let him join.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 6-8 pm Thursday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York. A spoken word tribute will begin at 7pm, everyone is invited to participate.
Including his wife Carol, Albert is survived by three daughters Sarah Z. Barnes and husband Michael Anthony, Kirra Z. Barnes and husband Lonn Hess, Rachael E. Barnes and husband Alan Donahue, two grandchildren Jo and Miles Donahue. He is preceded in death by the best dog who ever lived, Thane Angus MacDuff.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his name to Mid Penn Legal Aide 29 N. Queen St. York, PA 17403 or to Animal Rescue, Inc 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019