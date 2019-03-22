|
Albert Isaac Walton
Washington Boro - Albert Isaac Walton, 66, of Washington Boro, passed away on March 14, 2019, at home.
Born November 23, 1952, in Lancaster, son of Gertrude M. (Frey) Sigman and Kenneth F. Walton.
Mr. Walton was a U.S. Navy veteran. He graduated from Penn Manor High School and worked as an excavator at York Township Public Works for many years. He was an avid hunter and greatly enjoyed camping, canning, winemaking, gardening, and farming. He had a larger than life personality and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 19 years, Bonny P. Walton; 2 daughters and a son, Sheryl Zajdowicz, Rebecca A. Walton, and Albert I. Walton, Jr.; stepdaughter and stepson, Michelle (Lou) Julg and Joshua (Shelly) Keller; 8 grandchildren; 3 sisters and 3 step-siblings; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, stepmother, and 2 brothers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lancaster Cancer Center on behalf of Albert I. Walton.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019