Albert N. Garber
York - Albert N. "Bud" Garber, 88, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Manor Care North. He was the husband of the late Patricia Ann (Spencer) Garber, who passed away December 14, 2013.
Mr. Garber was born in York on his family's farm, October 29, 1930, son of the late Mark A. and Mollie C. (Biller) Garber. He lived and farmed that land his entire life.
He was a member of the Farmer Union.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas A. Garber and his wife, Kate of York and Timothy A. Garber and his wife, Sulayn of Thomasville; two grandchildren, Sarah M. Bolger and her husband, Michael and Tyler J. Garber, all of York; and a sister, Ethel Gerberick of York. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Linden and Luther Garber.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). There will be two viewings held at the funeral home, Tuesday August 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday August 28th from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. David Sutter, of York Bible Church. Final resting place will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019