Workman Funeral Homes Inc
31 S 8Th St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-6633
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Workman Funeral Homes Inc
31 S 8Th St
Columbia, PA 17512
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Workman Funeral Homes Inc
31 S 8Th St
Columbia, PA 17512
View Map
Red Lion - Albert R. Manuel, Sr., 57, of Red Lion, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the husband of Betty J. Snyder Manuel to whom he was married for 37 years. He was born in Columbia, son of Gordon L., Sr. and Joyce L. Becker Manuel. He worked as a laborer in construction and enjoyed collecting coins, doing crossword puzzles, loved puppies and was a history buff who enjoyed watching the History Channel.

Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Albert R. (Ashley) Manuel, Jr.; Charles H. Manuel; and Joyce A. Manuel, all of Red Lion. Two grandchildren: Drew and Amelia. Siblings: Gordon Manuel, Jr.; Michael Manuel; Charles (Joann) Manuel, all of Columbia; Steve (Dottie) Manuel, Enola; Daniel (Donna) Manuel; Columbia; Terry (Jim) Summers, Lancaster; and Betty (Beatle) Bailey, Columbia. He was preceded in death by one son: Timothy A. Manuel and one brother: Thomas Manuel.

The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia, 17512 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor David C. Powers, officiating. Friends may call from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Manuel Family c/o the funeral home to help defray funeral costs. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019
