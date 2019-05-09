|
Albert S. Strayer
MOUNT WOLF - Albert S. Strayer, 80, of Mount Wolf, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial in York. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Landis) Strayer who died June 15, 1997.
Albert was born March 28, 1939, in North York, and was the son of the late William and Leona (Bortner) Strayer.
In 1957 he graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester. He was employed by York International in York. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Starview and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Albert is survived by his sister Lois Aldinger and her husband Maurice of Mount Wolf, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Strayer.
His funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 10, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Brian McClinton.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the , 3544 N Progress Ave Ste, 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110 .
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Encompass Health and UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital for their kindness and care.
To share memories of Albert please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019