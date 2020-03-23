|
Albert T. Morrison
Dover - Albert Thomas "Smiley" Morrison, age 81, of Dover, died at 11:12 AM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Cynthia L. "Cindy" (Wills) Morrison.
Born on December 17, 1938 in Oil City, a son of the late Harry and Lois (Morse) Morrison, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and retired from General Dynamics as a Programmer. A die hard Penn State fan, he loved watching football, baseball, and golf. He also enjoyed playing poker and cards, as well as working newspaper crossword puzzles, and owning a race horse.
Family was the most important thing to Mr. Morrison. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Richard Morrison, and his wife Judy, of Lancaster; two daughters, Elizabeth Burgess, and her husband Steve, of Media, and Alexis Bradley, and her husband Brandon, of Dover; six grandchildren, Caitlin, Monica, Laura, Alana, Zachary and Hazel; three sisters, Sally Clark of Kennerd Dale, Nancy Shaffer of Seneca, and Debbie Marchibroda of Newberry Port, Massachusetts; and his beloved dog, Ollie.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
