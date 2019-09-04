|
Albert W. Shifflet, Jr.
York - Albert W. Shifflet, Jr., 68, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born July 2, 1951 in York, he was preceded in death by his parents, Albert W. Shifflet, Sr., Mary V. (Powers) Shifflet, and a grandson. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jane M. (Miller) Shifflet, daughters Jessica Keller, Brandi Castro, Amanda Shifflet, and Christina Gegg, brothers Robert and Bradley Shifflet, and sisters, Linda Borgiel and Joan Eveler. He was a loving "Pap" to his 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He graduated from William Penn Sr. High School and retired from The Sheridan Press. A devoted family man with an extraordinary sense of humor, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, nature, playing his guitar and painting.
There will not be a funeral service but the family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019