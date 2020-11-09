Alberta M. MillerManchester - Alberta (Bert) Mary Miller, 88, of Manchester, died Monday, November 9, at home. She was the wife of the late Paul John Miller.Bert was born May 19, 1932 in Oxford, New York. She was the daughter of the late George Mills Cawley and Ruth Adeline (Wright) Cawley. Bert was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where over the years she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was an active member of WELCA. Many will remember her from her years working and bowling at Fun Bowl. She was also an avid baseball fan, following the Manchester Indians and working their food stand. Her dedication to baseball led to her induction into the Central York County LeagueBaseball Hall of Fame.Bert is survived by her daughter Barbara G Miller, Manchester, her son David L Miller, husband of Debra, Camp Hill, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery with her Pastor, the Rev. Beth Schlegel, STS, officiating. Guests are invited to gather at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance at 12:45 PM. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 66 S Main St, Manchester, 17345; or to Manchester Athletic Association, Box 391, Manchester, 17345.