Alda G. "Grace" Cunningham
York - Alda G. "Grace" Cunningham, age 94, of York, died peacefully, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in York on July 17, 1925, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Kathryn (Fuhrman) Angell. Grace was the loving wife of the late Francis Jacob Cunningham, who died July 25, 2001.
Grace was a 1943 graduate of William Penn High School. She retired from the York Suburban School District, serving for 13 years as a cook at Mount Rose Elementary and in the middle school. Grace was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the church's leisure group and the kitchen ministries. She was a former member of the MetEd Retirees.
Grace was a loving mother and grandmother. She cherished time spent with family and will be remembered fondly for her gardening and cooking.
Grace is survived by her children: Rick L. Cunningham, and his wife Ruth of Mobile, AL, Timothy L. Cunningham, and his wife Delores of Thomasville, Cynthia K. Ehrhart, and her husband Ron of Port St. Joe, FL, her grandchildren Lisa, Jenni, Brianna, and Jeremy, her great-granddaughters Courtney and Mackenzie, and her sister Sandra Beck of York.
A funeral service to celebrate Grace's life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Wayne Heberling officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace's memory may be made to the - Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020