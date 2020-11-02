Aldridge Wompler
Seven Valleys - Aldridge Wompler, 93, entered into rest at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Alverta (Ruppert) Wompler.
Born January 27, 1927, in Hopewell, Aldridge was a son of the late John and Viola Annie (Miller) Wompler.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Aldridge had 30 years of service for Eshelman's Feed Mill and 10 years of service for Pennfield Feed Mill.
He was a member of Manchester Assembly of God.
Aldridge is survived by his son, Elwood Wompler and wife, Debra of Seven Valleys and two granddaughters, Courtney and Shannon Wompler. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Joe, Dan, Russ, Ed and Raymond; and two sisters, Martha and Helen.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Aldridge's graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Rohlers Mountain View Cemetery, 791 Rohlers Church Rd., Dover. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Thomas Gilman. The family plans to schedule a service to celebrate Aldridge's life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Assembly of God, 4115 Board Rd., Manchester, PA 17345; or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
