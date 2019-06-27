Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Small Memorial AME Zion
401 S Queen St.
York, PA
Newark, DE - Alexander Concepcion Rivera, 55, passed away at home on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born April 12, 1964 in York, PA to Concepcion "Tito" del Valle and Elba Rivera. He married the love of his life, Debbie Rivera (Dalton) of York, PA on August 13, 2016 in a beautiful backyard wedding.

He received his GED in Baltimore City. He was a forklift operator and more recently employed at Food Lion in Newark, DE.

Alex took comfort in music and children. He shared his love for music by making playlists for those he loved and found happiness during long drives while listening to his own playlists. Sometimes being the biggest kid in the room, he loved all children, including his beloved grandchildren, his nieces and his nephews. He would undoubtedly be the one to start the fun, usually by playfully lovingly promising to "punch that nose". He was totally devoted to his grandbabies and they returned his love without question.

Alex is survived by his wife Debbie, stepchildren Devin Dalton and Cara Dalton; five grandchildren Aniyah, Aviana, Andrew, Malachi and Mila, all of Newark, DE.; Lona Ruth Gonzalez, who helped raise him and whom he lovingly called "mom"; sisters Patty Manzo (Alex) and Pamela VanZanardi (Dean) and brothers Amador Gonzalez Jr and Daniel Gonzalez: loving Aunt Rosa Rivera, a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

The family invites you to attend a Memorial service for Alex at Small Memorial AME Zion, 401 S Queen St., York, PA on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12 Noon to honor, reminisce, comfort each other and share a meal, all of Alex's favorite things to do.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 27, 2019
