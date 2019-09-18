Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
270 Eckert Road
Windsor, PA
Alexander J. Zutell


1984 - 2019
Alexander J. Zutell Obituary
Alexander J. Zutell

- - Alexander J. Zutell was called to the arms of the lord on August 24, 2019. Born on August 10, 1984. He is the son of Jon E. Zutell and Dianne Retorick Zutell and the brother of Eric Zutell.

He is survived by his son Kane Alexander Zutell, age 10 whom he adored. Alex loved wrestling and 80's cartoons and movies. He also cherished his lifelong friendships. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 21, 2019 at 270 Eckert Road, Windsor, PA at 3:00 pm.

Donations may be made to defray funeral cost.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
