Alfoster L. Johnson

York - Alfoster L. Johnson, 78, entered into rest Saturday October 26, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. He was the husband of Carol J. (Ewing) Johnson for 43 years.

A visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday November 1, at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday November 2, at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. with Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Please join the family for Funeral Repass and refreshments at York Catholic High School, 601 E Springettsbury Ave.

Mr. Johnson was born September 17, 1941 in York, a son of the late Dock L. and Thelma Dorothy (White) Johnson. He was a member of St. Joseph Church. He had served as a teacher, coach, and music director at York Catholic High School for 28 years and was later a sales associate.

Alfoster is survived by his wife Carol J. (Ewing) Johnson; children Natonya Pacchiarotti and her husband Andrew, Brendan Johnson, Amanda Cooke and her husband Kiran; grandchildren Gianna and Kingston Cooke.

Memorial contributions may be made to York Catholic High School Music Department, 601 East Springettsbury Ave., York, PA 17403; P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; or to St. Joseph School 2945 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
