Alfred Figaszewski
York - Alfred "Ski" Figaszewski, 88, died peacefully at home on April 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie of 54 years. Al was born April 8, 1931 in Queens, NY, the son of Alfons and Aniela (Trzeciak) Figaszewski. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Alma Wilmot.
Al was a disabled Korean War veteran and served as a boiler man on the USS Massy. He was also a trained deep sea diver. He was deeply honored to have the privilege to serve his country and sported his navy jackets and military issued bell bottoms daily.
By trade, Ski was a machinist for G & H Machine in Brooklyn. He transferred to AMF and moved his family in 1969 to York, PA, where he worked as a supervisor for Harley Davidson for 38 years.
Al was truly a force to be reckoned with, a character people remembered long after meeting and always seemed larger than life. He loved his wife, his 3 girls, his family, his clubs and to dance. Al and Bonnie were great dancers and they are doing the Foxtrot right now. He was a member of the West York VFW, American Legion, 13th Ward and the Viking Club.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted daughters, Dianne Bare and husband John, Elaine Reed and her husband Drake and April Benson and her husband Jonathan, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Al was a member of St Rose of Lima Catholic Church and liked nothing better than to have breakfast after Mass at the West Manchester Diner.
A memorial service and Mass of Christian burial with full military honors under the direction of John W. Keffer Funeral Home will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to St Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020