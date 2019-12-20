Services
Alfred J. Smead

Alfred J. Smead Obituary
Alfred J. Smead

York - Alfred J. Smead, 89 passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy D. (Kibler) Smead.

Mr. Smead was born in Fort Wayne, IN., December 12, 1930, son of the late John and Alice (Poinsett) Smead.

Alfred served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict; worked as a welder for the former FAB, Inc., and retired from Gichner Shelter Systems. He was known for his sense of humor; enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing. Alfred was a beloved father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include five children, Mike Smead of Carlisle, Chris Hartman of Dillsburg, Wendy Bowers of Dover, Terri Bray of York and Kim Smead of Dover; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Gunnett and a granddaughter, Angel Smead.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. There will be a one hour viewing from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York, with full military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
