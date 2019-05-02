|
|
Alfred L. Miller
Dover - Alfred "Al" Miller, 71, passed away April 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Sandra L. Miller. Born in New Paris, Bedford Pa on November 15, 1947, he was the son of Vivian Miller and the late Ford Miller. Al proudly served our country in the Army. He retired from Harley Davidson after 37 years.
Al was an avid gardener. He enjoyed camping, bowling and drag racing. He leaves to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife, Sandra and mother, Vivian; daughter, Erika and husband Joe; son, Derek and wife Jess; grandchildren, Lindsey and Jenny; great grandchildren, Dominic and Maizie; and a host of family and friends in Bedford, Pa.
Services will be private. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019