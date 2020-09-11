1/1
Alfred Turman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Turman, Jr.

York - Alfred Turman Jr, 84 passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 15, 1936 in Bamberg, SC he was was the son of the late Alfred Turman Sr. and Mary Grant-Turman.

Before residing in York, Alfred served 6 years in the United States Army. Once back in Pennsylvania he worked for Certainteed Roofing for 20 years before retiring.

Mourning his loss but forever cherishing his memory Alfred is survived by his wife of 66 years Lorraine Cole-Turman; his children Larry Oden, Ronald Turman, Sharon Oden, Alfred Oden, Jean Willford(Rev. Aaron), all of York, and Benita Woodson of Texas. A host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by three daughters Mary Turman, Melissa A.

Turman, and Willa Mae Simpson; a son Arthur Cole; a sister Marie McKinney; and two grandchildren Cassandra Inkrote and Shawn Williams-Cole.

In honoring his wishes, the services are private for the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved