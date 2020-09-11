Alfred Turman, Jr.York - Alfred Turman Jr, 84 passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Born April 15, 1936 in Bamberg, SC he was was the son of the late Alfred Turman Sr. and Mary Grant-Turman.Before residing in York, Alfred served 6 years in the United States Army. Once back in Pennsylvania he worked for Certainteed Roofing for 20 years before retiring.Mourning his loss but forever cherishing his memory Alfred is survived by his wife of 66 years Lorraine Cole-Turman; his children Larry Oden, Ronald Turman, Sharon Oden, Alfred Oden, Jean Willford(Rev. Aaron), all of York, and Benita Woodson of Texas. A host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by three daughters Mary Turman, Melissa A.Turman, and Willa Mae Simpson; a son Arthur Cole; a sister Marie McKinney; and two grandchildren Cassandra Inkrote and Shawn Williams-Cole.In honoring his wishes, the services are private for the family.