|
|
Alfred Williams, II
York - Alfred F. Williams, II, 86, of York, died on January 23, 2020 at Country Meadows - Leaders Heights. He was the husband of the late Dianne Lee (Wyatt) Williams. Born in Lancaster on December 22, 1933, he was the son of the late Alfred F. and Helen E. (Fitzkee) Williams.
Alfred was a Major in the U.S. Army serving during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a manager for the National Security Agency.
He was a member of the Wrightsville Presbyterian Church and the Phoenix Society.
Alfred is survived by two sons Randy L. Williams of GA, William Otis Williams of Annapolis, MD, a daughter Rebecca J. Witzig of York; five grandchildren Joshua Lee Williams, Leeann R. Williams, Victoria L. Hudson, Mikaela Kai Williams, Alfred Joseph Williams; and five great greatgrandchildren Christopher J. Harrell, Kevin Matthew Hudson, Tucker Holland, Kinslie R. Hudson and Isabella D. Holland. He was preceded in death by a son Alfred F. Williams, III and a grandson William S. Calder, II.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. A visitation will be held Saturday from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the WoundedWarriorProject.org
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020