Alice Anderson
York - Alice (Krysher) Anderson, 82, entered into rest on April 1, 2020. Born on November 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Velva (Livingston) and David Krysher. Alice was the loving wife of Preston Anderson. She was a member of Ambassadors Bible Chapel of Manchester.
In addition to her husband, Preston, she is survived by sons, Eugene Anderson of York, and Keith Anderson and wife Tammy of East Berlin; daughters, Diane Henry of Etters and Juanita Beckman and husband Donald of Mount Wolf; brother, Glenn Krysher and wife Ruth of Wellsville; sisters, Betty Peiffer of Dover and Anna Anderson and husband of Deltona, FL; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be held privately at Parkville Bible Church Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York and the M.S Society, Cardello Building, 105 Reedsdale St #105, Pittsburgh. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020