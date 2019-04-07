|
|
Alice E. Herrmann
Red Lion - Alice E. (McKenzie) Herrmann, 79, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Edward W. Herrmann to whom she was married for 54 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00 PM Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Alice was born on April 1, 1940 in Cleveland, OH, a daughter of the late Roselynn McKenzie. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother and wife.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Herrmann is survived by two sons, Edward C. and wife Barbara Hamill of Red Lion and Walter "Butch" and wife Connie Herrmann of Dallastown; two daughters, Lisa S. Herrmann and husband Mark Backel of Yoe and Dawn D. Stough of York; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce and husband Edward Thomas of Arnold, MD. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
All floral tributes should be sent to Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Red Lion.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019