Alice Hartman



Spring Grove - Alice L. (Pifer) Hunt Hartman, age 90, passed away on April 29, 2019 at Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Carl V. Hunt who passed away in 1970 and Charles B. Hartman who passed away in 2001.



Alice was born in Adams County and was the daughter of the late Solomon and Lydia Irene (Reynolds) Pifer. She was a longtime member of the Pleasant Hill Brethren Church.



She is survived by her sons Chris Hunt and his wife Faye of Hanover, Steven Hunt and His wife Mary of Derby IA, and Raymond Hunt and his wife Dawn of Dover; her daughter in law Brenda Hunt; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Elizabeth Lehigh and Sylvia Marks, many nieces and nephews, 4 step-children, 9 step great grandchildren and many step great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons Robert Hunt and Donald Hunt; her brothers David, Roy and Glen Pifer and her sister Mildred Lehigh.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 2:00PM with a viewing to be held from 12-2PM at the church at Upper Conewago (Mummerts) Church of the Brethren, 391 Mummerts Church Rd., Abbottstown PA with Elder Chuck Hartman officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service in the church cemetery. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bible Helps, 1445 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover PA 17331.



Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2019