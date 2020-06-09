Alice J. Sipe
Blackwood, NJ - Alice Julia Sipe nee (Blacklin) born May 15, 1937 in Cumberland, MD to the late Thomas C. and Emma G. (Kelley) Blacklin. She passed away quietly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital Washington Township in Sewell, NJ.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Garry E. Sipe, her sister, Melvina M. Shivley and her brother, Leroy A. Blacklin.
She is survived her children, Kim Kaltreider (Dale), Theresa Ivan-Caban (Gary) and Thomas Lappe (Shari). She also survived by 3 grandchildren, Cori Condon, Benn Ivan, Logan Caban and her beloved companion, Tippy Toes.
The funeral services will be held at John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. at 2114 W. Market Street, York, PA on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM followed by interment at Filey's Cemetery in Dillsburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to DementiaSociety.org in her memory.
Blackwood, NJ - Alice Julia Sipe nee (Blacklin) born May 15, 1937 in Cumberland, MD to the late Thomas C. and Emma G. (Kelley) Blacklin. She passed away quietly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital Washington Township in Sewell, NJ.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Garry E. Sipe, her sister, Melvina M. Shivley and her brother, Leroy A. Blacklin.
She is survived her children, Kim Kaltreider (Dale), Theresa Ivan-Caban (Gary) and Thomas Lappe (Shari). She also survived by 3 grandchildren, Cori Condon, Benn Ivan, Logan Caban and her beloved companion, Tippy Toes.
The funeral services will be held at John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. at 2114 W. Market Street, York, PA on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM followed by interment at Filey's Cemetery in Dillsburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to DementiaSociety.org in her memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.