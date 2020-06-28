Alice L. FrickYork - Alice L. Frick, 72 of York, PA died on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home after succumbing to cancer. A York native, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Carolyn Spangler. Alice was the wife of Bernard L. Frick, Jr. with whom she would have celebrated her 43rd wedding anniversary in August.In addition to her husband, Alice is survived by her sons Bernard Frick III and Brian Frick and his wife Emily (Martin) Frick.Alice graduated from William Penn High School in York. She attended Maryland Institute of Art and received an Associate degree from Harrisburg Area Community College. She was apprenticed to a hand weaver in New York City and taught hand weaving at the Manning's in East Berlin. She was most proud of her work through Lincoln Intermediate Unit mainstreaming K through 3rd grade students in Alternative Education.Alice loved the natural beauty of the outdoors. She met her spouse through the York Hiking Club and they enjoyed many hiking trails and trips with club members. Later in life she returned to an old interest in birding and became active with York Audubon Society, both on local birding trails and internationally. She spent many hours working with City School youths at Kiwanis Lake in conservation efforts and bird appreciation. She initiated a Christmas Bird Count for Kids at Nixon Park. Alice enjoyed her Springdale Neighborhood. She was an avid reader and dearly loved her book club and friends of more than 40 years.The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Amir Tabatabai for 20 years of care at Cancer Care of York and all her other care givers through the years.Services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Care of York, 25 Monument Rd, Suite 294, York PA 17403 or the York County Food Bank, 254 W Princess St, York PA 17401.