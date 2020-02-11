|
|
Alice M. Heverling
York - Alice M. Heverling, 80, entered into rest Monday February 10, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of J. Leonard Heverling for 60 years.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Heverling was born September 30, 1939 in Pottsville, PA, a daughter of the late James and Lillian (Snyder) Knapp. She attended Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene.
Alice is survived by her husband; children: Crystal F. Senft and her husband Jeffrey, Duane A. Heverling and his wife Erin; grandchildren Darryl, Jr., Marybeth, Misty Sue, Kelly, Allison, Karissa, and Luke; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister Arlene. She was preceded in death by a son Darryl Heverling; grandchildren Kevin and Jesse Heverling; a brother Harold Knapp; and a sister Delphine Copenhaver.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020