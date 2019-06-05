|
Alice R. Ward
Red Lion - Alice R. (Thompson) Ward, 75, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her house. She was the wife of the late Larry E. Ward, to whom she was married for 45 years before his passing on March 18, 2008.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller. A visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., prior to the service.
Born on January 27, 1944 in York, she was the daughter of the late Wilton A. and Marion E. (Burg) Thompson. She was a flute and piccolo player for the Red Lion High School Marching Band, where she graduated in 1962. She lived a farm life, where she loved spending time outdoors and fishing. She was passionate about all animals. Alice served as a past president of the York Kennel Club and was an active member. She was a breeder and shower of Australian Shepherds and would support her family at horse shows. For several years, she enjoyed working as a sales member for the Cape Horn Corner.
Alice is survived by her sons, Mark E. Ward and wife, and Andrew L. Ward and wife; grandchildren, Jessica Ward and Matthew Ward; sister, Susan J. Grimm; sister-in-law, Karen Thompson; cousin, Sheridan and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, William Andrew Burg.
Condolences can be sent at Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019