Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care
24 N. Second St.
New Freedom, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen D. Wood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen D. Wood Obituary
Allen D. Wood

Stewartstown - Allen D. Wood, 59, of Stewartstown died Sat., June 22, 2019. Born in Towson, MD, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Rosemary C. (Gunzelman) Wood. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy M. Wood, who passed away March 28, 2018.

He is survived by his 3 children, a son Tyler A. Wood and 2 daughters Angela N. Wood and Jessica Wood; 3 siblings, his best friend and brother Robert D. Wood and his fiancé Sue, sister Sharon Ware and her husband Glenn and sister Marilyn Diacont and her husband Scott; nieces and nephews Christie, Lindsey, Logan, Joseph, Jennifer, Christen, Matthew and Dawn; and 3 sister-in-law's Kathleen Shively, Margaret Lavin and Mary Jane Lavin. He was also preceded in death by a brother Christopher Wood and a nephew Matthew.

Allen was totally in love with his wife Dorothy, sharing 27+ years of marriage together. He enjoyed hunting, shooting his guns and sharing his passion with others by teaching them how to shoot too.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a service at 7:00 p.m., at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 with Deacon Frederick Horn officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Allen's memory to: American Red Cross, 724 South George St. York, PA 17403.

Hartensteincares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now